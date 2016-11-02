Hey Kentucky, Help Us Track Poll Problems On Tuesday

Ryland Barton / LPM

Kentuckians have heard allegations, intimations and forecasts of a “rigged” election and “large-scale voter fraud” in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election. Perhaps you saw them shared on Facebook, heard them from a candidate or in an email from a friend.

What gives?

Well, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is here to help sort it out.

KyCIR is one of several newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica for its Electionland project. Electionland aims to seek out and scrutinize any problems at the polls that prevent voters from participating in the 2016 election.

But we can’t be in every polling station. We need you.

Help report on your voting experience. Sign up now by texting ELECTIONLAND to 69866. That’s right, text that single word to 69866.

We’ll check in on Election Day to find out how long it took you to vote and whether you had or saw any problems.

We’d love to hear from you:

– How long did it take to vote? Did long lines cause people to walk away without casting ballots?

– Were there any issues with ballots or polling equipment? Were you or someone else wrongly turned away?

– Did you observe other people running into difficulties?

You can follow us on Twitter for updates from across Kentucky. Electionland will be providing nationwide updates on Twitter and online. Read more about the project here.