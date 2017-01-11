In Clark County, Constable Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking

A constable in Clark County made headlines last week following his guilty plea on drug trafficking charges.
Glen Witt, 52, confessed in court to selling oxycodone pills, according to the Winchester Sun newspaper. Witt was arrested last summer by the Clark County Sheriff’s office following an undercover drug bust, the paper reported.
The sheriff noted that his office had received tips and heard rumors of Witt dealing drugs, according to the Sun. Witt served as a constable since 2007 and had yet to resign from the elected office as of Friday.
He is the latest constable to land on the wrong side of the law. In June, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Wave-3 News examined county constable misconduct in the “Untrained and Unaccountable” series.
The reports detailed lax oversight of constables, who are armed with badges and guns but almost always with little or no training. Several law enforcement experts, as well as former State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer, questioned the merits of the elected office.
Kentucky is one of 17 states that elect constables. Some states require training for constables. Others limit their authority to serving court papers.
In the wake of the series, Lexington officials are considering reining in the law enforcement powers of the county’s constable.
And last week, State Rep. Adam Koenig of northern Kentucky proposed amending the state constitution to allow counties to abolish the office altogether.
If enacted by the legislature, the bill would require a statewide vote. Koenig has proposed the same legislation several times previously, but his efforts have gone nowhere. Asked about the bill’s prospects this year, Koenig said, “I still think it’s a long shot.” But he also said more legislators are telling him that “they can vote for it.”
I am a Constable in Fayette County. A citizen asked me the other day, who is your supervisor? I politely answered “The same as the Sheriff and the Mayor. We all answer to the voters every four years and to the Courts when we break the law”. It’s the same with every Constable Statewide and every other Elected Official Statewide. Unfortunately, Civics class must not be taught in school anymore or maybe it’s just the fact that most law enforcement officers are appointed by a “Chief”, who answers to a Politician with special interest groups and lobbyists tugging at every turn. Law Enforcement, in many communities, has become Political Correctness Enforcement and the victims of crimes are asked “what did you do to provoke this helpless individual that society has abused and forgotten?” Constables exist in every community where they are wanted and needed. Whether the Constable is answering “calls for service” like their police, trooper and deputy sheriff brethren; serving civil papers and evictions; or some other service in between- Constables are serving because the citizens of their community need them, want them and vote them into Office. Constables are funded by the fees they collect, cost the taxpayers nothing. If they weren’t needed, then they would not exist, no one would use or ask for their services. The fact that some Counties have no Constables is a testament to that. Just because Constables are exempt from training and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice (DOCJT) refuses to train them doesn’t mean that they are not trained. Many Constables have received many hours/days/weeks of training by groups like the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the Military and the Kentucky Constable Association to name a few. DOCJT won’t keep records of training that they don’t perform, so when asked, the reply is “Constables have received little or no training”. Constables do hope that the new administration at the DOCJT will fulfill their statutory requirement of training all peace officers. Negative news articles on Constables pale to the incidents involving Sheriffs, Certified Police Officers and Deputy Sheriffs, and Troopers. If Constables were such a liability to Counties, then the insurance pay outs involving Constables would be greater than other Officers; and they just aren’t.