Have Your Favorite Kentucky Politicians Say ‘I Love You’

Politics can be ugly. And Twitter has become a go-to for politicians’ partisan jabs, personal attacks and pithy statements. Sad!

A few weeks ago, the state’s attorney general challenged the governor in a tweet to walk down the hallway and say it to his face. That’s as close as we’ll get in modern-day Kentucky to a duel, and the latest in their yearlong online beef.

This Valentine’s Day, our newsroom thought we should play nonpartisan peacemaker and help spread love and civility in the commonwealth.

We took some of our top politicians’ online jabs and flipped the script. We made their statements nice, sweet and Valentine-centric. Join in and send your favorite Republican or Democrat personalized well-wishes.