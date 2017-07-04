Gov. Bevin Just Pardoned 10 Kentuckians. See Whose Crimes Were Forgiven.

Jacob Ryan / WFPL

Gov. Matt Bevin issued his first-ever slate of pardons Monday, citing “unique circumstances” that warranted gubernatorial forgiveness for 10 Kentuckians.

Those pardoned were convicted of crimes including drug offenses, sexual misconduct and reckless homicide. Bevin said he was prompted by Independence Day to issue the orders.

“It is an appropriate time to use the authority vested in my office to grant a fresh start at independence and liberty for several individuals who have lost both due to their previous criminal behavior,” Bevin said.

The pardons restore more expansive rights than the 284 civil rights restorations Bevin announced last week. That move restored a felon’s right to vote and hold office. Bevin specified that anyone with past violent or sex crimes, as well as bribery or treason, were exempted.

Bevin didn’t cite that exemption for the 10 Kentuckians whom he granted gubernatorial pardons. The pardoned received voting rights plus the rights to own firearms, serve on juries and obtain professional licenses.

Bevin’s office did not respond to a request for more information about his pardons.

Some of their convictions are decades-old and details aren’t readily available. At least one of those pardoned this week used a gun in commission of his crime. Two others unlawfully possessed firearms. One was convicted of a sex crime.

Bevin noted in a press release that most governors grant pardons at the end of their term to avoid political ramifications, but that he has “demonstrated a consistent record of making decisions based upon what he believes is the right thing to do, regardless of politics.”

Those pardoned:

Rory Dion Crowe of Louisville

Crowe was convicted in 2003 in Jefferson Circuit Court for first-degree wanton endangerment. A fourth-degree assault charge for domestic violence was dropped, records show.

Police said Crowe threw a woman onto a bed and retrieved a semi-automatic pistol from the closet. Crowe chambered a round and put the gun into the woman’s mouth, demanding to know “where she had been and who she was with.”

Robert Darin Ashley of Louisville

Ashley was convicted in 2004 and 2005 of crimes related to methamphetamines and possession of a handgun by a felon. He was featured in a WDRB story in February about Bevin’s support for bipartisan criminal justice reform. Ashley talked about turning his life around with the help of a Christian re-entry program called Prodigal Ministries.

Ashley runs an HVAC company called Divine Services, which state records show he incorporated in 2015 with John Chilton, a Prodigal Ministries board member and now Bevin’s state budget director.

Deah D. Adams of Lexington

Adams was convicted last year in Fayette Circuit Court of third-degree criminal abuse after the death of her 5-year-old son. According to news reports, Adams was initially charged with reckless homicide after she gave her son vinegar to induce vomiting. He later died.

In court, experts disputed the idea that the vinegar was fatal, and a judge sentenced Adams to probation. Adams was sentenced to six months supervised probation.

Jerry Lee Crenshaw, Jr. of Louisville

Crenshaw was convicted in 1993 in Jefferson Circuit Court of sexual misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault and third-degree criminal mischief. He was originally charged with first-degree rape.

He applied for and was denied a criminal record expungement last year, court records show. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Bevin said Crenshaw “has clearly reconciled with those hurt by his criminal past.”

Timothy Reed Dulworth of Campbellsville

Dulworth was convicted in Taylor Circuit Court in 1999 for trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm.

Regina Fay Bedwell of Benton

Bedwell was convicted in 2003 in Calloway Circuit Court for cultivation of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Wilgen Allen Boyer of Somerset

Boyer was convicted in 1990 in Pulaski Circuit Court of criminal trespass 1st degree and theft, and in 1991 for possession of a forged instrument.

Michael Dwayne Brooks of Leitchfield

Brooks was convicted in 1994 in Grayson Circuit Court for reckless homicide and DUI.

Court records show Brooks was denied an expungement earlier this year.

John Kevin Chapman of Jackson

Chapman was convicted in 2001 in Pike Circuit Court for third-degree arson.

James Edgar Crawell of Clinton

Crawell was convicted in 1997 in Hickman Circuit Court for trafficking in controlled substances and trafficking in marijuana, and in 2001, he was convicted of two counts of theft by deception in Fulton Circuit Court.

Kentucky is one of only three states with a permanent ban on felon voting. The only ways to get voting rights back are through an expungement from the courts, voting rights restoration or a full pardon from the governor.

Rights restoration applications and rules are available from the state Department of Corrections online.

Full pardon applications, however, can only be obtained directly from the governor’s office by calling (502) 564-2611.

Kate Howard can be reached at khoward@kycir.org and (502) 814.6546.