KyCIR Amplify: Demontrea and Amari, Louisville Teenagers Who’ve Been Locked Up

Three of every four youth locked up in Louisville’s detention centers are black.

An investigation by KyCIR’s Kate Howard found that black youth have been overwhelmingly left behind by reforms to keep fewer kids out of jail.

Demontrea Broach and Amari Crain, both black teenagers living in the Louisville area, spoke with Howard about the lasting effects of time spent in juvenile detention centers.

