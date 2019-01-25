KyCIR Hires Caitlin McGlade

J. Tyler Franklin

Louisville Public Media has hired Caitlin McGlade as an investigative reporter at KyCIR. McGlade has been an investigative reporter at the Courier Journal since 2017. She comes to KyCIR after nine years of watchdog reporting in Ohio, Arizona, Florida and Kentucky.

“I am excited to join a team of dedicated investigative reporters who have consistently published shocking and powerful journalism to improve life for Kentuckians,” McGlade said.

Before the Courier Journal, McGlade reported for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Arizona Republic and the Toledo Free Press. While in Arizona, McGlade was named a finalist for the prestigious Livingston Award for an investigation into dangerous school buses that led the governor to allocate millions of dollars for new buses. The government began testing for lead in schools after another story in Arizona about water quality issues.

And in Kentucky, a dying Iranian woman who needed treatment in the United States received a rare exemption on travel restrictions to get the life-saving treatment in Louisville after McGlade’s story published.

“Caitlin already has a long track record of using data analysis, public records and source building to hold governments and powerful institutions accountable,” said Kate Howard, managing editor of the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. “Her work has a history of sparking change, and she will be a strong addition to the KyCIR team.”

McGlade is a graduate of Ohio University. She starts at KyCIR in late January.