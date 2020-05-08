Join Us For A Virtual Discussion On Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Amid The Pandemic

Join KyCIR on Wednesday, May 13th at 1 p.m. for a virtual discussion about what the coronavirus pandemic means for those dealing with sexual assault and domestic violence.

We’ll discuss what resources are available, what the pandemic means for the criminal justice system and how you can help people who may be struggling.

Submit your questions for our panel of advocates and lawyers before the event here:



We’ll be joined by Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, the executive director of the Center for Women and Families, the rape crisis center and domestic violence shelter serving the greater Louisville area.

We’ll also have Kathy Phillips, a prosecutor with the special victims unit at the Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney’s office, and Brittany Scordo, a victim advocate with the Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

The discussion will be moderated by KyCIR’s Eleanor Klibanoff, the reporter behind Prosecution Declined and the first season of the podcast Dig. Recently, she’s been reporting on the anticipated increase in domestic violence during coronavirus.

We’ll be holding this discussion on Wednesday, May 13th on KyCIR’s Facebook page.