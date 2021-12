The Louisville Metro Police Department, now under federal investigation and scrambling to implement reforms, once tried to be a model for how police departments could reform themselves. Could 21st Century policing still be the answer?

In an NPR-led Twitter Spaces conversation, WFPL city editor Amina Elahi and news editor Clare Roth talk with Eleanor Klibanoff, the host of KyCIR’s Dig podcast, and KyCIR editor Kate Howard.

Listen in the player above, and find Dig on your favorite podcast player: