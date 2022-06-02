Get to know Patricia Borns, KyCIR’s new Wealth and Poverty Reporter

Patricia Borns is joining the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting team. Patricia is a Report for America fellow and will focus on wealth and poverty.

She comes to KyCIR by way of the Virgin Islands, where she investigated the failed restart of an oil and gas refinery whose toxic emissions sickened downwind residents. Before that, she worked with the USA Today Network in Florida and Virginia. Patricia got her start at the Miami Herald after earning a master’s degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Miami.

“I look forward to doing service work in my new home of Louisville and to working with all Kentuckians to tell the stories of our economic divides,” Patricia said.

KyCIR and the entire Louisville Public Media team is honored to have a strong, passionate journalist like Patricia joining the ranks. She answered five key questions to help you get to know her better as an individual and a reporter.

In 10 words or less, who is Patricia Borns?

Interested in everything, My favorite word is ‘why?’

Why did you decide you wanted to be a journalist?

My mother was a journalist and I saw how much her work meant to our community. I tried other things, but her example of public service was always there, waiting for me to discover it.

What is your favorite thing about the U.S. Virgin Islands?

Where do I begin! The Royal Poinciana trees. The transparent sea that surrounds us. And how many know that emancipation in the U.S. Virgin Islands was declared on July 3, 1848 when thousands of the enslaved marched on the St. Croix town of Frederiksted … led by women!

What energy do you bring to interviews? What do you think makes a good interview?

Listening, no judgments, and empathy. I want to create a safe space for people to share their stories and speak their truths.

What’s your superpower?

A keen ear for b.s.

Contact Patricia Borns at pborns@KyCIR.org.