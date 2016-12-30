The Year In Investigations
From county constables running amok to costly shenanigans at the University of Louisville, here are nine of our biggest investigations in 2016.
Latest News
Education
Read Details Of The $1.15 Million Settlement Between U of L And Controversial Exec
Education
U of L Foundation Settles Records Lawsuit With KyCIR
Education
Audit Of U of L Foundation Is ‘Cautionary Tale,’ Expert Says
Education
State Audit Finds Dysfunction, Rule-Breaking, Lack of Transparency at U of L Foundation
Education
Dunn And Done: Million-Dollar Parachute For Top U of L Exec
