How To Find Out Who Your Favorite Politician Is Blocking On Twitter

Alexandra Kanik / KyCIR

Politicians use social media to share views, slam critics and engage with the community. But that engagement doesn’t always include all constituents.

(Read “Kentucky’s Tweeting Governor Blocks Critics On Social Media… And He’s Not The Only One“)

Want to find if your favorite Kentucky official’s Twitter account is open to all? Are they blacklisting some social media users?

Well, KyCIR is here to help.

Steps:

Choose your public official. It can span the spectrum — from city councilor to state senator — and include anyone who is paid by YOU, the taxpayer. Print out this handy sheet. Fill it out. Put it in an envelope, put a stamp on it and send away to their office. (Note: some agencies/offices will incorrectly argue that it must be mailed and can’t be sent via email. Here’s a primer on public records law.) Wait for a response. Let us know how it pans out. Email, tweet or call us. Leave a message in the comments section. And use the hashtag #KyBLOCKED.

Most agencies will take requests through their websites or by e-mail. Some, however, bask in pre-Digital Age means of communicating with the public. Read our 2015 story — Fax Machines, Snail Mail and Transparency in Kentucky — for more on the public records process.

Good luck!

Managing Editor Brendan McCarthy can be reached at bmccarthy@kycir.org or (502) 814.6541.