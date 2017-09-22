Pushing Back Against Neo-Nazis In The Neighborhood

What do you do when a neo-Nazi group moves into the neighborhood? As white nationalist groups grow in number and boldness, it’s a question some communities are facing.

Reporter Eleanor Klibanoff went to Paoli, Indiana, to see how some residents are pushing back against hate.

Read part one and part two of KyCIR’s “Neo-Nazis In The Neighborhood” series.

Eleanor Klibanoff can be reached at eklibanoff@kycir.org and (502) 814.6544.