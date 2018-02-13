Spread Love With Kentucky Politician Valentines

Alexandra Kanik/KyCIR

The political scene can be ugly. But it doesn't have to be.

That's why KyCIR is bringing back Operation Spread Love, Not Hate. We invite you to flip the script on some well-known quotes from some of Kentucky's most prominent politicians. Tweet Some are contentious; some are pleasant political platitudes. But none of them are spreading love. That's where you come in.

Just complete the statement provided, mad lib style. Please, keep it clean. Valentine’s Day is a time to show you care.

Have fun. Be nice. See what other folks came up with.

Happy Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day.