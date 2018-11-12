Amplify: Delanna Miller, Whose Husband Died On The Job

Delanna Miller and her husband were expecting their second child when he was electrocuted to death while trimming trees.

Justin Miller was 23. His 2016 death in Breathitt County was one of 44 Kentucky workplace fatality investigations reviewed in a federal audit. A separate federal report looking at Miller’s death found that the state should have issued Miller’s employer citations for two safety violations. It issued none.

Months later, Miller’s widow found out there had been a nearly identical death that had resulted in citations a few months prior. She told KyCIR about how she’s dealing with life without her husband, and without closure. Listen to her story in the player below.



Read our whole investigation into failings in Kentucky’s worker safety program at fatalflaws.kycir.org.

Ohio Valley ReSource reporter Sydney Boles and WFPL reporter Ashlie Stevens contributed to this story. Eleanor Klibanoff can be reached at eklibanoff@kycir.org and (502) 814.6544.